Caas Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Caas Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 363,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,238 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up approximately 0.4% of Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $20,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,118 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,468,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 51.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after acquiring an additional 415,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,393,000 after acquiring an additional 410,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 107.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

