Caas Capital Management LP Invests $25.46 Million in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 518,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,460,000. Maravai LifeSciences accounts for 0.5% of Caas Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Maravai LifeSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,196 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,980,000 after buying an additional 2,949,028 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% in the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after buying an additional 1,182,372 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 67.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,599,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,462,000 after buying an additional 1,045,382 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,562.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 884,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 831,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.49. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

