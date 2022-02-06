Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $25.58 Million Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,250,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,575,000. EQT accounts for approximately 0.5% of Caas Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of EQT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

