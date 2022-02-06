Caas Capital Management LP Sells 1,422,278 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Caas Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422,278 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises about 0.5% of Caas Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $23,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSC opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $490.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

