Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 1.3% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,405 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

Shares of CDNS opened at $147.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.