Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 125.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,507 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,273 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,952 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after acquiring an additional 852,450 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after acquiring an additional 633,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $73,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,405 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $147.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

