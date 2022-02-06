Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLMT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.41. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after purchasing an additional 72,785 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 59,809 shares during the period. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

