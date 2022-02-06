Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172,800 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up about 1.6% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cameco worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Cameco by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -284.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $28.49.
Cameco Profile
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
