Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,517,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,578 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.81% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $347,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 361.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

