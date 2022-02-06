Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.59.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,289,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,761 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,997 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $608,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,378 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $124,551,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25,976.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,245,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,983 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ opened at $53.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $54.39.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

