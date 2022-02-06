Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDUAF shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

CDUAF opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.