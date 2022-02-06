Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Has $149.05 Million Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,448,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 691,290 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises 5.2% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.81% of Berry Global Group worth $149,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 119.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BERY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

BERY traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.50. 2,241,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,128. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.80. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

