Carbon (CRBN) Price Hits $0.0703 on Top Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0703 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $2.27 million and $95,486.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.95 or 0.07154299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00054867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,432.71 or 0.99907898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00052562 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,222,476 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

