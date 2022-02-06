Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $1.16 on Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion and $1.04 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00186945 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00031583 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00027250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00388965 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00072197 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,066,349,128 coins and its circulating supply is 33,579,497,174 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

