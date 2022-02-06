Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,566,000 after purchasing an additional 165,456 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,018,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,564,000 after acquiring an additional 93,907 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,688,000 after acquiring an additional 82,462 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 13.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 120,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 808,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,517,000 after acquiring an additional 41,072 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.91.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

CRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

