Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.21% of Carriage Services worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Carriage Services by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Carriage Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 98,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $48.69 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $66.33. The company has a market cap of $810.69 million, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upped their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

