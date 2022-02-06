Cartesi (CTSI) Achieves Market Cap of $257.18 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $257.18 million and approximately $26.10 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00050895 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.83 or 0.07165854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00055027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,511.03 or 0.99892332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00052655 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,049,128 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

