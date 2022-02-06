Casper (CSPR) Trading Up 9% This Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0935 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $294.96 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00051588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.57 or 0.07192471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00055137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,273.97 or 0.99671244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00052882 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,651,831,878 coins and its circulating supply is 3,154,124,526 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

