Castle (CSTL) Market Capitalization Achieves $14,314.52

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Castle has a market capitalization of $14,314.52 and approximately $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Castle has traded 50.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.18 or 0.00255848 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006581 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000950 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00018752 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

