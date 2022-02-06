Castle (CSTL) Price Up 16.9% Over Last Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Castle has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $13,929.25 and $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.00255235 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013960 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006905 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001086 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00017177 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.