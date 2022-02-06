Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.65. The stock had a trading volume of 921,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,001. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.87. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.43 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,010,049 shares of company stock valued at $389,092,962 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.