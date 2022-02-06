CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock Position Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.10% of CBIZ worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CBIZ by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $37.63 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $41.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

