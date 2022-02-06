CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $192.30 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.52 and a one year high of $208.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.29.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

