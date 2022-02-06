Celo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $68.45 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.34 or 0.00008010 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $68.45 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00051203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.94 or 0.07186357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00055098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,599.16 or 0.99817122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00052936 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,486,151 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.