Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 2,921 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,082 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $305.94 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.