Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 107.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,107 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Centene by 15.4% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Centene by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Centene by 29.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 150.0% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.35. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $633,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,167 shares of company stock worth $7,514,555 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

