Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Centerra Gold reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $11.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 32.5% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,562,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 5.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,610,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,267,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.