Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Centerra Gold reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $11.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 32.5% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,562,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 5.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,610,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,267,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

