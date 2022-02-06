Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.90% of Central Garden & Pet worth $77,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 129,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 387.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

