Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.60% of Central Garden & Pet worth $38,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

