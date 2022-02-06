Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.89% of Century Casinos worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,579,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

CNTY opened at $10.14 on Friday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $300.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

