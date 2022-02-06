Ceres Tops 24-Hour Volume of $919.00 (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for approximately $97.35 or 0.00233580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ceres has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Ceres has a total market cap of $532,718.77 and $919.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00050878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.62 or 0.07153790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00055234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,565.25 or 0.99727214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00052915 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,597 coins and its circulating supply is 5,472 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

