Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

CDAY opened at $77.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average is $106.23. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $774,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 540,062 shares of company stock worth $57,224,903 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $6,042,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 6.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

