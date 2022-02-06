Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.30.

Several research firms recently commented on CERN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company.

Cerner stock opened at $91.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. Cerner has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $93.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cerner by 35.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 255.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after buying an additional 172,382 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,314,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 34.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after buying an additional 195,006 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Cerner by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

