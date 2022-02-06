CertiK Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $100.85 million and $12.52 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00003497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00051120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.22 or 0.07150317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00055000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,087.58 or 0.99608619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00052743 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006572 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 68,244,252 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.