Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2,427.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.54.

NYSE CRL opened at $335.65 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.02 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.11 and a 200-day moving average of $392.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

