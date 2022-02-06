Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.60.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
GTLS opened at $117.23 on Friday. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.65.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
