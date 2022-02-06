Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

GTLS opened at $117.23 on Friday. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,940,000 after buying an additional 1,858,676 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,116 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6,827.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,396,000 after acquiring an additional 615,731 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,488,000 after acquiring an additional 596,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

