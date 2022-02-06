Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,474 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Chart Industries worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $499,000. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 11.8% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $13,345,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $2,872,000.
Chart Industries stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.65. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
