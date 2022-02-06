Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,474 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Chart Industries worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $499,000. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 11.8% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $13,345,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $2,872,000.

Chart Industries stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.65. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Bank of America cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

