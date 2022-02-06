ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,428,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 230,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.34% of ChemoCentryx worth $75,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 70,405 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.