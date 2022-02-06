Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

LNG opened at $114.05 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $65.23 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.50%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 515.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 252,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 211,492 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $46,217,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

