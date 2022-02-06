ChessCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. ChessCoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $9.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChessCoin has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. One ChessCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,664.17 or 1.79799999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

iBank (IBANK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About ChessCoin

ChessCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com . ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling ChessCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

