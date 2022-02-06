Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 238.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $135.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $88.64 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.04.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,282 shares of company stock valued at $50,573,993. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.