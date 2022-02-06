Chia Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.92 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major exchanges. Chia Network has a total market cap of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.95 or 0.07154299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00054867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,432.71 or 0.99907898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00052562 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

