Chiliz Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $171.37 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,955,069,766 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

