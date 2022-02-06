Chromia (CHR) Market Capitalization Tops $362.53 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001535 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $362.53 million and $158.28 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

