Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Churchill Downs worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHDN. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $208.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.21. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

