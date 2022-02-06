Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Redwood Grove Capital LLC

Redwood Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for 3.2% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cigna by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $221.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.58. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.52.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

