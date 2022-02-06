Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,060,084,000 after buying an additional 126,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,493,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after buying an additional 200,443 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,030,000 after buying an additional 150,590 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF opened at $121.69 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.48 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day moving average is $118.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

