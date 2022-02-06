Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 6,781 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Catalent by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 39,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 391.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock valued at $389,092,962. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,001. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

