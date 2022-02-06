Cinctive Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1,163.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82,297 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,982,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $618,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,785 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6,404.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 78,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 31.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,526,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061,736. The firm has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.