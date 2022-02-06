Cinctive Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.6% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 644,322 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 135,167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after acquiring an additional 327,816 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,990,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,979,000 after acquiring an additional 721,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,131,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,932,628. The firm has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

